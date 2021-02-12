Local pro sports must only play in ‘bubble’ for now, says gov’t regulator

Unless given permission by the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19, local professional sports must still be held in a bubble setting despite the expected rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra said on Friday's Laging Handa briefing that his office just wanted to be careful not to spread the virus through leagues.

"Sabi ng isang sikat na coach ng PBA na bakit hindi kami payagan na maglaro na wala sa bubble, eh mayroon nang bakuna? Ang sabi namin maybe it will come in the next amendment, but sa ngayon ganoon pa rin, bubble concept," said Mitra.

"Ayaw naman natin na magkaroon ng aksidente at pag-uwi nila, madamay pa iyong mga pamilya nila at masisi pa iyong sports."

Among the leagues that have been allowed to resume games under the bubble setting were the Philippine Basketball Association, the Chooks-to-Go 3X3 League and the Philippines Football League.

The recently professionalized Premier Volleyball League is also set to return on April 10.

Other outfits such as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, were still waiting for permission to resume competition, pending the clarification of the term "professional athletes" under IATF rules.

" ’Yan po ay binabalangakas na lang . . . Pati na rin ’yung definition ng professional athlete. Sa definition na iyan, kapag ikaw ay tumatanggap ng pera, suweldo o allowance man at di naglalaro para sa Pilipinas ikaw ay isang professional. Sana ay eventually ma-adopt ng IATF," said the GAB executive.

