Chess: FEU finishes in unlikely 10th place at int’l university online competition

Underdog Far Eastern University bucked all odds to place top 10 at the Kasparov Chess Foundation University Cup that was recently held online.

Darry Bernardo, a member of the national para chess team that finished fifth last year at the FIDE Olympiad for people with disability, paced the Tamaraws by scoring eighth out of nine on Board 4, highlighted by his shock win over International Master Harshit Raja from University of Missouri A.

FEU’s Team A, made up of Jeth Romy Morado, Rhenzi Kyle Sevillano, John Merill Jacutina and alternate Kristian Glen Abuton, finished tied for seventh with Greece’s National Technical University of Athens A, the United States’ St. Louis University A and Russia’s Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology A with 6.5 points apiece.

But the reigning UAAP champion ended up just 10th after tiebreakers were applied.

It was a strong performance, nonetheless, for a team that competed without a titled player and ranged against a field headed by powerhouse University of Texas at Rio Grande A, which blew away the opposition with a 9-game title sweep.

FEU will see action next at the FIDE World University Online Chess Championship slated Mar. 13 to 27.

