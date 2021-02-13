After FIBA tilt scrapped, Kai Sotto to return to US to rejoin G League

Things are now being worked out for Kai Sotto's return to the US after the final window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers was cancelled.

Sotto's camp is hoping he could still join his Team Ignite, which has already started its NBA G-League campaign without him.

"Right now, the plan is to have him go back... Nag-pull out na siya sa bubble. He has to continue his quarantine in his residence," said

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) director for operations Butch Antonio in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play radio show.

"We're working with him and his group in the US to make sure that there is time for him to join his team at makasali siya sa team niya na Ignite. Hopefully by next week, maayos na iyon."

Sotto arrived in the Philippines on February 2 to join Gilas Pilipinas' training in Calamba city, Laguna.

Gilas was preparing for the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, which was supposed to take place in Doha this month.

The games, however, were cancelled after a spike of COVID-19 cases in Qatar.

Antonio lauded Sotto for his commitment to contribute to Gilas.

"We have to remember that even before all of these things happened, when he was planning to join the NBA and when he planned his foreign trip, wherever he was, lalo na nung na-sure niya na pupunta siya ng Amerika, he made it clear that every time, basta kailangan siya ng ating bayan, 'di niya tatanggihan at di niya tatalikuran ang kanyang obligasyon para i-represent ang ating bayan," he said.

"Natuloy yung Doha o hindi, he's here and he made sure na yung kanyang promise, tinutupad niya."

