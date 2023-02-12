UAAP juniors: FEU-Diliman blasts Zobel; UST beats UE

John Rey Pasaol in action for FEU-Diliman against La Salle-Zobel. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University-Diliman solidified its hold of the third spot with an 86-56 romp of De La Salle-Zobel Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Six players led the Luke Felipe's 16 points scored in double digits as the Baby Tamaraws improved to 7-2, bolstering their bid for a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four.

Coach Allan Albano was proud of their balanced offense, saying: "Ito talaga yung balanced attack. Iyan ang sinabi ko sa kanila before the UAAP na noong last nag-champion ang FEU noong 2016, walang naging season MVP noon. Walang nag-Mythical Team noon."

"It was a team effort," he added. ""Ito ang gusto naming mangyari. Especially ito, ang ganda ng assists namin ngayon, we had 25."

VJ Pre had a double-double outing for the Baby Tamaraws with 12 points and 10 rebounds. John Rey Pasaol shot 14 points, Dwyne Miranda contributed 11 points while Kirby Mongcopa and Liam Salangsang each scored 10.

Rhyle Melencio logged his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 16 rebounds, Charles Dimaano also scored 13 points while Kieffer Alas was the other De La Salle-Zobel player in twin digits with 11 points.

The victory also kept FEU-Diliman within distance of co-leaders Nazareth School of National University and Adamson University, both toting 8-1 slates. The defeat ended the Junior Archers' three-game winning run as they fell to 4-5.

Mark Llemit had 20 points and 11 boards as University of Santo Tomas moved in a tie with De La Salle-Zobel in fourth place following a 68-54 conquest of University of the East.

"Simple lang naman, sabi ko sa mga players, every game is a must win. Kaya naman naming makapag-compete," said coach Jinino Manansala, whose Tiger Cubs rebounded from a 64-71 loss to the Bullpups.

"Sa NU, nandoon na, kinapos lang kami. This time, tulad ng mga teams na mababa sa ranking, kailangan iyan ang mga dapat na hindi na papormahin," he added.

The Junior Warriors were very much in the game until in the fourth quarter where they could only score eight points.

"Tulad kanina, nakahabol pa rin. Credit to UE. Noong halftime, sinabi ko sa mga bata, itong third quarter ito ang magdidikta sa atin papunta sa fourth. At nagising sila. At ayun, double-digit ang lamang namin, at nanalo," said Manansala.

Vhon Roldan led the Junior Warriors with 14 points and five boards while Drei Gragasin contributed 11 markers.

UE stumbled to its eighth loss in nine games to remain level with UP Integrated School.

The Scores:

Third Game

FEU-D (86) -- Felipe 18, Pasaol 14, Pre 12, Miranda 11, Mongcopa 10, Salangsang 10, Daa 5, Pascual 4, Cabonilas 2, Burgos 0, Castillejos 0, Cabigting 0, Herbito 0, Baricaua 0.

DLSZ (56) -- Melencio 13, Dimaano 13, Alas 11, San Agustin 7, Pabellano 5, Melecio 3, Chang 1, Cruz 1, Espina 1, Sta. Maria 1, John 0, Legaspi 0, Favis 0, Arejola 0.

Quarterscores: 11-13, 36-23, 55-45, 86-56

Fourth Game

UST (68) -- Llemit 20, Pangilinan 14, Manding 11, Tesocan 9, Ayon 6, Bucsit 4, Esteban 2, Zanoria 2, Peñaflor 0, Velasquez 0, Suico 0.

UE (54) -- Roldan 14, Gragasin 11, Duque 8, Flores 6, Arcega 6, Malonzo 3, De Leon 2, Bagro 2, F. Reyes 2, V. Reyes 0, Morales 0, Ramos 0, Gatchalian 0, Isip 0.

Quarterscores: 17-9, 28-24, 44-46, 68-54