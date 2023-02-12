Spikers Turf: VNS takes down NU-Archipelago in 5-set thriller

From Spikersturf.ph

VNS displayed nerves of steel to edge out National University-Archipelago in a 5-set thriller on Sunday in the 2023 Spikers Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Volley Builders were mounting a furious rally in the deciding set but the Griffins managed to hang on and eke out a 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 17-15 win.

"I told the players to play with courage in their attacks, because we have nothing to lose against a strong opponent," said VNS head coach Ralph Ocampo.



VNS improved its record to 2-2, while keeping National U winless in four games

After dropping the first set, NU started strong in the second, leading 14-8, but eventually fell to the Griffins, 25-21.

However, the Volley Builders came back strong in the third and fourth sets, to force a fifth set.

Leo Ordiales blocked Pemie Bagalay to earn the first match point for NU. However, Bagalay quickly retaliated with a kill off the block to keep the match alive at 14-14.

Bagalay then committed an attack error, tying the set at 15. However, Ordiales' service in the next play fell short, and Noy Pedrosa sealed the victory for the Griffins with a spike.

Pedrosa led the balanced attack of VNS with 13 points, while Bagalay contributed 11 points, 18 excellent receptions, and 7 digs.

Rwenzmel Taguibolos led the Volley Builders with 19 points, 14 attacks, 4 blocks, and a service ace.