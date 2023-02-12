Spikers Turf: Sta. Rosa picks up 1st win at Vanguard's expense

Sta. Rosa barged into the win column by hammering out a tough 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 15-11 win over Vanguard in 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After losing their first 4 matches, the Lions finally bagged their first win to improve their record to 1-4. This leaves defending champion National U-Archipelago as the only team without a win in the tourney.

Kevin Montemayor paced Santa Rosa with 16 points, 14 coming from attacks. Yoyong Mendoza and Gabriel Magsino added 15 points apiece, while Anrie Bakil chipped in 12 points.

"We told them that these are moments where the boys are separated from men. They decided to fight because as coaches, we only give instructions, but the credit for this win goes to the players because they held on," said Lions head coach Edu Liri.

The Volley Hitters collapsed due to errors, giving up 7 points to Santa Rosa in the decisive fifth set.

Joven Camaganakan and Razzel Palisoc each scored 16 points for Vanguard who fell to 1-3.