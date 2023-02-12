Spikers Turf: Gritty Iloilo fends off Army with hard-fought win

Photo from the Spikersturf.ph

Iloilo engaged the Philippine Army in a tight battle before dominating in the fourth set and taking a 4-set win in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, Sunday at Paco Arena in Manila.

D'Navigators, led by Jade Disquitado, had it 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 against the Troopers.

Disquitado scored 19 points, including 18 attacks. Jerome Cordez backed him up with 14 points, while JM Apolinario provided 27 excellent sets on top of 2 blocks.

The Troopers, led by Kevin Liberato, Mark Enciso, and Benjaylo Labide, dominated the first set.

This prompted Iloilo coach John Kenneth Panes to make adjustments.

"I told them they were lacking in their work. They needed to work harder and do their part. This can't happen or we'll lose. I'm glad they listened," he said.

Iloilo came back by taking the second and third set, both of which were close battles.

D'Navigators then went for a finish, dishing out the Troopers a lopsided fourth set.

Iloilo remains at the top of the league standings with a 4-0 record, ahead of idle teams Cotabato and Cignal. Meanwhile, Philippine Army dropped to 2-2, still at fifth place in the 11-team league.