PVL: Diego preaches patience as F2 continues to learn

F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics is off to a 2-0 start under Regine Diego but the new head coach says they cannot be satisfied with how they are performing in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

The Cargo Movers nearly squandered a two-set advantage against PLDT in their conference-opener last week before hacking out a 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 20-25, 16-14 triumph against the High Speed Hitters.

On Saturday night, they had to outlast a gritty Akari squad for a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 result that earned them a share of the lead in the league standings.

"I cannot say na they did not improve. They improved naman on some areas. But siyempre, hindi ako pwedeng makuntento sa ganoon lang. I want more from them," said Diego, who was appointed as F2 Logistics' head coach ahead of the season.

"So many things we have to improve," she stressed. "We have to be more aggressive pa sa wins. But ano, I'll take the win, we take the win."

Diego had adopted an "a win is a win" mindset after their first two games, wherein the Cargo Movers have struggled to close out their opponents. In their sweep of the Chargers, they surged to a nine-point lead in Set 3 only for Akari to make a late push.

Clutch hits by Kianna Dy and a couple of aces from Jessma Ramos gave them some breathing room, but it was still too close for comfort for the Cargo Movers.

Kianna Dy in action for F2 Logistics against Akari. PVL Media.

"Wala namang coach ang gustong dumidikit 'yung kalaban, 'di ba? Lahat ng coach gusto 'yan, mas mabilis matapos ang game, mas maganda," Diego acknowledged.

Yet the coach is not surprised at the growing pains being shown by her team. For Diego -- the lone female coach in the women's professional volleyball league -- the challenges are all part of the process for the Cargo Movers as they learn the system that she wants them to play.

"We have to be patient din sa pag-learn. Kasi hindi pwedeng agad-agad, overnight alam mo na. [Na] overnight, magaling ka agad, 'di ba?" said Diego. "So we have to really and process everything, and hopefully, mabuo na agad 'yung team."

"Consistent naman silang nagle-learn. So hopefully, we get better every game," she added.

The F2 players themselves are staying patient as well, even as they agree with their coach that there is plenty of room for growth in the team. Libero Dawn Macandili is confident that as the conference goes on, they will show great progress.

"Ako, very excited ako with this team, kasi ang daming changes for the better. And, very excited lang ako growing with them and ayun nga, we're gonna get there," Macandili said.

The key, says Diego, is to take it a step at a time. She points out that the Cargo Movers are still at the beginning of their journey together with her as the head coach, and it's a process she does not want to rush.

"It's different," said Diego, a former libero of De La Salle University herself. "Kailangan kong maging patient din sa kanila, kasi I cannot expect a lot na kailangan kong ipa-feel muna kung ano 'yung gusto kong i-translate sa kanila."

The Cargo Movers return to action on Thursday against a fellow unbeaten team, Chery Tiggo.