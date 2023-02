Greg Smith II was triumphant in his debut for Rain or Shine. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Greg Smith II shone in his debut as the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters held off the Blackwater Bossing, 122-117, for their first win of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Smith poured in 38 points in his first ever PBA game to help the Elasto Painters snap a four-game slide in the season-ending conference.

The American import was brought in by Rain or Shine to replace Michael Qualls, who was unable to lead the Elasto Painters to success.