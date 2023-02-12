PBA 3x3: Platinum outlasts Cavitex for Leg 5 title

Platinum Karaoke celebrates after winning Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Third Conference. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Platinum Karaoke bucked the odds to emerge as champions of Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Third Conference.

Platinum had to battle injury and fatigue en route to a thrilling 17-15 overtime triumph over Cavitex in Sunday's final at Robinsons Las Pinas.

The quartet of Nico Salva, TH Tumalip, Brandon Bates and Yves Sazon took home the top prize of P100,000 for their efforts.

Sazon nailed the two-pointer that tied the game, then knocked down the championship-winning deuce in overtime to complete Platinum's fightback from a 9-14 deficit.

They join San Miguel Beer, TnT, Barangay Ginebra and the Braves themselves in the winner's circle for the Third Conference.

It was not an easy road for Platinum: Salva sustained a sprained ankle in their 21-18 win over TNT in the semifinals. After that game, Tumalip wound up needing supplemental oxygen before he could play in the championship.

"It was a no-tomorrow game so we left it all out on the floor," said Bates, who provided the pick that gave Sazon the opening to fire the game-winner from deep.

"Pagod na pagod. Pero ang sarap manalo, ang sarap mag-champion," said Tumalip.

Sazon fired eight points while Tumalip added four, Bates three and Salva two as Platinum continued the different-winner-per-leg trend of the season-ending tournament.

Cavitex's Jorey Napoles (six), Bong Galanza (five), Dominick Fajardo (three) and Tzaddy Rangel (one) settled for runner up honors worth P50,000, their failure to close out dooming their back-to-back bid.

The Tropang Giga joined Platinum and Cavitex in the podium after edging Meralco in the duel for third, 21-20, behind the winning layup of Samboy de Leon. TnT netted P30,000.