Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes have won just five times in the 2022-23 season of the B.League. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes absorbed back-to-back losses to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the 2022-23 season of the B.League in the past two days.

The Lakes couldn't build on their slump-busting 89-84 victory over Shiga last weekend, as they ran into a Kawasaki team that is chasing a playoff spot.

The Brave Thunders secured an 87-77 win on Friday at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena, and repeated their victory on Saturday, this time via a 79-69 scoreline.

Ravena was held to seven points and five assists in Friday's loss, while contributing 15 points, an assist, and a steal on Saturday.

Shiga now has a 5-33 record in the league.

Other Filipinos were similarly unfortunate on Saturday.

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins were dealt a 96-73 beating by the Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena.

Squandered in the loss was a 21-point performance from Parks, as the second-generation star made six of his 15 shots including five three-pointers. He also had five rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

But the Dolphins couldn't keep the Jets in check, with Chiba shooting a blistering 55.6% from the field in the game. Five players scored in double-digits for Chiba, led by Christopher Smith and Vic Law with 19 points each.

Nagoya fell to 27-10.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido were routed, 101-73, by Utsunomiya Brex at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya.

Ramos made just one of his six shots for two points to go along with two boards, two dimes, and a steal in the losing effort.

Levanga dropped its third straight game to fall to 8-29 in the season.

Matthew Wright had just five points as Kyoto Hannaryz lost to Osaka Evessa, 81-68, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright struggled from the field and made just two of his 12 shots as Kyoto suffered back-to-back losses. He also had six rebounds and two dimes.

Kyoto is now 14-23 in the season.

Thirdy Ravena had 12 points in San-En's 82-75 defeat to the Ryukyu Golden Kings at the Hamamatsu Arena.

The NeoPhoenix have now lost two straight games to drop to 16-21.