Gilas Women: Fil-Ams commit for SEA Games

Ella Patrice Fajardo. Photo from fiba.basketball

Filipino basketball fans can expect Gilas Pilipinas Women to be at full strength during their busy stretch this year, as head coach Patrick Aquino has confirmed the commitment of the team’s overseas-based players for various competitions.

“The Fil-Ams will be coming, first week of April or end of March. They said yes already,” the long-time women’s national basketball team mentor said.

Among those who are expected to join Gilas Women practice later this year are Ella Fajardo of Fairleigh Dickinson University and NAIA MVP Stefanie Berberabe of Westmont College.

Depending on the performance of her French Division III club Al Aplemont, Mai-Loni Henson is also being eyed by Aquino to reinforce the squad for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia in May.

Meanwhile, unlikely to join the crew is 2022 Hanoi SEA Games gold medalist Gabi Bade, who had just undergone surgery for her left shoulder injury.

The Philippines is seeking a historic gold medal three-peat in the biennial regional competition, a feat last done in women’s basketball by Malaysia which won four consecutive 5-on-5 titles from 1997 to 2007.

“It’s in our mind. That’s our goal. Hopefully, we can make it. And with the help of young girls like Kacey (Dela Rosa) and others who are inspired, sana makabuo tayo ng magandang team coming into the game,” Aquino shared.

Last month, the squad invited several UAAP players to audition and were able to add more names to the pool, including UAAP Rookie of the Year Dela Rosa, Ateneo de Manila University’s Jhazmin Joson, De La Salle University’s Lee Sario and Bettina Binaohan, and players from both University of the Philippines and University of the East.

Aquino also revealed that veterans like Afril Bernardino and Andrea Tongco are expected to reunite with the team after finishing military training commitments by late March.

The Gilas Women are already conducting regular training sessions from Monday to Friday weekly in Quezon City, in preparation for upcoming tournaments.

Aside from the SEA Games, the Philippines will participate in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore next month, and in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games which starts in September.

With a loaded schedule, Aquino said having a bigger pool of players to choose from is crucial for the program to achieve all of its targets this year.

“I wish we can have a separate 3x3 team (aside) from the 5 on 5, but then again, after the pandemic, we’re just trying to maximize what we have and hopefully, the thing that we have right now, we can build on from more in the future,” Aquino shared.

Recently, the team’s 3x3 squad headlined by Dela Rosa, Katrina Guytingco, Janine Pontejos, and Khate Castillo ruled the Manila Hustle 3x3 international invitational, gaining momentum ahead of Gilas Women’s redemption quest at the SEA Games.

Last year, the Philippines placed fourth in the women’s 3x3 event, bowing down to Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, making this year’s edition of the games even more significant.

“(It’s) very important for us, especially coming up yung FIBA 3x3 in March then Cambodia (SEA Games) where we lost and didn’t get a medal at all,” Aquino added.

“Hopefully, we can get it back and the preparation for not just the FIBA Asia Cup and the SEA Games but also the Asian Games dahil kasali tayo.”

Jack Danielle Animam, according to Aquino, will also return by late March following her stint with French Division I club Toulouse, providing Gilas Women with a sizable frontcourt rotation which potentially includes her, Dela Rosa, Bernardino, and Clare Castro.

“She will definitely be back,” Aquino said.

RELATED VIDEO