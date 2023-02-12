Australia's Duke back in spotlight for IM 70.3 Davao

Dimity-Lee Duke in action. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Dimity-Lee Duke will be back in action in IRONMAN's much-anticipated return to Davao next month, as the multi-titled Australian leads the charge in the IM 70.3 pro at the Azuela Cove.

Duke, who dominated the country’s top 5150 races before the pandemic, placed third when the premier city in the south first hosted the endurance race in 2018, which Czech Radka Kahlefeldt ruled via an 11-minute romp over Naomi Washizu of Japan.

Kahlefeldt also topped the 2019 IM 70.3 Davao edition with Duke settling for fourth.

But the 39-year-old Duke is eager and ready to go for the jugular in the March 26 event. The 1.9k swim-90k bike-21k run is the only distance pro race offered in this year’s series of triathlon races under The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. banner.

Listup is ongoing. For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines-athletes.

Spicing up the IM 70.3 Davao is the Girls’ Run on March 24 and the IronKids on March 25.

Also in the early women's pro roster are compatriot Sarah Crowley and Lottie Lucas of United Arab Emirates. Crowley, who turned 40 last Feb. 4, topped the ITU Long Distance Triathlon World Championships and finished third in the IRONMAN World Championship, both in 2017.

She matched her third-place effort in the world tilt in 2019.

Lucas, meanwhile, packs a lot of promise after the 30-year-old Dubai-based runner marked her first pro race with a third-place finish in IRONMAN Dubai in March last year.

The event will serve as a qualifying race to the World Championship in Finland on Aug. 26-27, 2023.