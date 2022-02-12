Asa Miller in training. POC handout photo

Filipino-American Asa Miller received warm greetings from his fellow athletes as he prepares to compete in the alpine skiing competition of the Beijing winter Olympics on Sunday.

Among those who wished him luck is the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

“Good luck Asa [Miller] on your competition and I know you can do it,” Diaz said. “I know you prepared for this. We, the entire Filipinos, are praying for your success tomorrow [Sunday].” “This is the day and good luck,” she added.

Tokyo Games boxing silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio encouraged the 21-year-old Filipino-American to give his best for flag and country..

“Good luck to you Asa, our very own Olympic representative in Beijing,” Paalam said. “Make us proud and let’s sustain our fight for Philippine pride. Stay strong and always take care. We are always here for you.”

Petecio told Miller that being an Olympian for the second straight time is a proud achievement.

“I would like to say that I am so proud of him, being an Olympian is already a great achievement,” Petecio said. “Always remember to pray to God and always believe in yourself.”

Petecio added: “I know it’s not only the tough competition that will challenge you but also the very cold weather. But we believe you can do it. We support you.”

Bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, now training in Las Vegas for his second pro fight in March, also wished Miller good luck.

“To my fellow Olympian, I wish you all the best and good luck. Viva Filipino!! Let’s go!” Marcial said via video message.

Joining the chorus is IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.

“Good luck Asa, I know you can do it and always take care of yourself,” said Ancajas, who will fight Fernando Daniel Martinez of Argentina on February 26 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.