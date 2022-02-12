The PBA announced that fans will be allowed again to watch the Governors' Cup games live at the Araneta Coliseum beginning on Wednesday.

"Starting Wednesday papayagan na natin ang mga fans. Pwede na silang bumili, magpareserve ng tickets starting tomorrow (Sunday) para sa games natin," said PBA Commissioner Wilile Marcial during the halftime of the Rain or Shine-NorthPort game on Saturday.

"Kaya po natin ginawa ito, one kasi 100% vaccinated na ang mga players. Two, halos lahat po nakabooster na rin... At bumababa na ang pandemya sa NCR."

Marcial said he has conferred with the Araneta Coliseum officials about the fans' return to the venue.

"Sa akin kahit 50 percent occupancy, masaya na tayo doon," he said.

Wednesday's schedule includes a face-off between NLEX and Magnolia at 3 p.m., and the showdown between San Miguel and TNT at 6 p.m.

The live games were momentarily halted last month due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. They resumed on Friday when the cases in the National Capital Region stated to wane down.