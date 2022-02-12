Mike Nieto opened his PBA debut with a 104-90 Rain or Shine victory NorthPort in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Nieto, who signed a two-year contract with the Elasto Painters after his Gilas tour of duty, had 21 points to go with 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

Import Henry Walker provided team leadership and a triple double of 17 markers, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

(More details to follow.)