PBA: Nieto shines in PBA debut as Rain or Shine rolls past NorthPort

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2022 09:23 PM | Updated as of Feb 12 2022 10:37 PM

Mike Nieto opened his PBA debut with a 104-90 Rain or Shine victory NorthPort in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Nieto, who signed a two-year contract with the Elasto Painters after his Gilas tour of duty, had 21 points to go with 8 rebounds and 2 assists. 

Import Henry Walker provided team leadership and a triple double of 17 markers, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

(More details to follow.)

