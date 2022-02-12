Terrafirma clamped down on Blackwater in the fourth quarter to hammer out a 109-103 victory in the PBA Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

It was a painful defeat for the Bossing, which led by as much as 12 points only to squander it in the end.

Blackwater was out to end a 24-game losing streak, which is the worst in league history.

But it was not meant to be as Antonio Hester exploded for 41 points for the Dyip to offset the Bossing's balanced scoring effort.

Backing up Hester was Philip Cahilig who came off the bench for 17 points. Joshua Munzon added 13 while Juami Tiongson chipped in 12.

Blackwater replacement import Shawn Glover scored 35 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in his PBA debut. Rey Suerte fired 16 markers.

(More details to follow)