(UPDATED) Mike Nieto opened his PBA debut with a 104-90 Rain or Shine victory over NorthPort in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Nieto recently signed a two-year contract with the Elasto Painters after his Gilas tour and gave a memorable PBA debut with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Import Henry Walker also provided team leadership and a triple double of 17 markers, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in Rain or Shine's wire-to-wire win against the Batang Pier.

The win ended a two-game slump while they kept NorthPort winless in 5 games in the Governors' Cup. Rain or Shine now sport a 3-3 record.

"It's a sense of urgency coming into this game. To go far down, it would be hard to climb up. Our schedule is not going to get easier," said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.

Nieto and the rest of the E-Painters crew worked well as they drubbed a Jamel Artis-led Batang Pier.

The replacement import finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

But NorthPort had to do without key players Robert Bolick and Greg Slaughter.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 104 – Nieto 21, Walker 17, Torres 12, Asistio 11, Norwood 10, Mocon 8, Caracut 7, Ponferada 5, Borboran 4, Santillan 4, Belga 3, Jackson 2, Guinto 0, Tolentino 0,

NORTHPORT 90 – Artis 23, Ferrer 23, Malonzo 13, Santos 11, Sumang 6, Rike 5, Balanza 3, Taha 3, Doliguez 2, Cruz 1, Subido 0, Dumapig 0, Abundo 0

QUARTERS: 25-22, 51-40, 79-64, 104-90