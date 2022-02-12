Spurs guard Dejounte Murray goes to the basket in the Spurs' game against the Hawks on February 11, 2022. Brett Davis, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Dejounte Murray recorded his 11th triple-double of the season and the visiting San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 136-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Murray tied his career high with 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting, tied his career high with 15 assists and added 10 rebounds. He now has 15 career triple-doubles, surpassing David Robinson for the all-time franchise lead.

Keldon Johnson added 26 points and Devin Vassell scored 20 points. The Spurs shot 55.6 percent from the field, just shy of their season-best of 57.4 percent, and were 18-for-32 (56.3 percent) on 3-pointers.

The Spurs were able to keep Atlanta's Trae Young under wraps. Young, who averages 25.9 points in 7 career games against San Antonio, scored only 6 in the first half and finished with 18 points and 11 assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 and Danilo Gallinari scored 16, allowing him to surpass the 11,000-point career mark. Atlanta's John Collins left the game after 21 minutes with right heel pain and did not return.

The teams split their 2-game season series.

The Spurs dominated the 1st quarter and set a season high for most points in a quarter, taking a 43-27 lead. San Antonio was 8-for-10 on 3s — Atlanta had only two — and shot 65.2 percent from the floor.

The Hawks got as close as 6 points in the 2nd quarter, but the Spurs regained control with an 8-0 run and led 73-56 at the half. Jakob Poeltl threw in a 3-pointer from halfcourt as the horn sounded to stretch the lead to 17.

The Spurs started the 3rd quarter on a 9-2 streak to extend the lead to 24 points and were able to withstand a late run that allowed the Hawks to trim the margin to 12. San Antonio scored the final 4 points and took a 103-87 advantage into the 4th quarter.