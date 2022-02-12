Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson dunks in the game against Orlando on February 11, 2022. Chris Nicoll, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and backup center Hassan Whiteside contributed 15 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz past the Orlando Magic 114-99 for their 5th consecutive win Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson added 18 points for the Jazz, who exploded for 70 points in the second half. Royce O'Neale chipped in with 14 points, 5 assists and 4 steals, and Udoka Azubuike totaled 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 22 with 9 rebounds for Orlando, which fell to 1-1 on its 4-game road trip and lost for the 3rd time in 4 games.

Cole Anthony had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists but also committed 7 turnovers, and Mo Bamba notched 16 points and 8 boards in the loss.

Mitchell, who also grabbed 7 rebounds, scored 9 straight points and 11 overall during a 17-point run in the 1st quarter for a 24-7 lead.

Orlando, which only scored 12 in the opening period, closed the gap to 5 with the final 7 points of the half. Utah was limited to 16 points in the 2nd quarter and took a lower-than-usual score of 44-39 into the break.

Both offenses clicked in the 3rd quarter.

Carter Jr. helped the Magic trim the Jazz lead to 77-74 with 11 points in the period, while O'Neale boosted Utah with three 3-pointers. Orlando outscored the Jazz 35-33 in that quarter.

Utah dominated the 4th. O'Neale and Clarkson hit 3s midway through the quarter to push the Jazz ahead by 12 points, and they cruised to the victory from there with 37 points in the period.

Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay were sidelined again for Utah with injuries. Nickeil Alexander-Walker made his Jazz debut, playing just 1 minute with zero stats, after being acquired in a 3-way trade earlier in the week.