Fans react to rising Super Bowl tickets

The biggest sporting event of the year for the United States, Super Bowl LVI, will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this Sunday, with the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

The entire week, fans, players, and the media have converged in Downtown LA for all the festivities. While the anticipation for the big game continues to rise, tickets to get into the game are also becoming more expensive.

According to StubHub, the cheapest Super Bowl ticket was selling at around $3,000 on Friday morning.

For Rams fan Jerille Sardoma, the rise in prices was not surprising. "Do I wish it was lower? Yes, absolutely, because I would love to go. The only way I could go and afford that is to either get hooked up or know somebody," Sardoma admits.

Despite the pricey admission, Rams fan Marie Eugenio will be heading to the game, and justifies it by living in Southern California.

"If you think about, if you’re a fan from another city, you have to pay for your airfare, your hotel, and this time, you’re just driving to the stadium so you save money in that aspect. And it’s a concert too," Eugenio says, adding that she likes Dr. Dre and Eminem, who will both perform at the halftime show.

On the other hand, Bengals fan Frank Viloria thinks it's just better to watch the big game on TV.

"It’s probably a better experience watching it at home on TV because you get to see all the Super Bowl commercials, you get to root for your team, and go to the bathroom whenever you want without missing anything," Viloria argues.



So far, the average price of tickets sold on the StubHub is around $6500. The Super Bowl will be at full capacity compared to last year when it was severely limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.