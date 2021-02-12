SBP set to pick Tungcab, Heading, Rangel in special draft for Gilas pool

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Friday announced that it would select Jordan Heading, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jaydee Tungcab from the special Gilas Draft this year for the men's national pool.

“The SBP, as always, is thankful to the PBA for its cooperation as we build towards the Philippines’ hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup with Japan and Indonesia,” SBP president Al Panlilio said.

“We were able to secure five players from the Gilas Draft in 2019 and we’re happy to welcome three additional talents in Jordan Heading, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jaydee Tungcab.”

Six-foot-2 guard Heading came out of California Baptist University and is a product of the Batang Gilas program.

Six-foot-8 forward Rangel, a National University alumnus, and Heading were teammates on the San Miguel Beer Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League last season.

Tungcab, a 6-foot-3 guard and University of the Philippines product, was supposed to play as an Asian import in the Japanese B.League but plans were scuppered because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The three will join Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, Rey Suerte, and Allyn Bulanadi as full-time members of the Gilas pool.

Go, Suerte and the Nietos are in Calamba city, Laguna as the team prepares for the final window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, while Bulanadi is still recuperating from a shoulder surgery.

