2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers: Kiefer stays positive despite Doha cancellation

Kiefer Ravena has chosen to remain positive despite news of the third and final window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Qatar being called off.

Ravena was with several members of the Gilas Pilipinas men's national pool training in Calamba city, Laguna since January 10 for qualifiers, first set at Clark in Pampanga before being moved to Doha.

In both instances, a government-sanctioned travel ban because of COVID-19 protocols halted the tournament taking place.

In Qatar’s case, its Ministry of Public Health ordered the cancelation of events after seeing a surge of coronavirus cases since February 4.

But that is no reason to feel down, Ravena said.



"Thank you my brothers! We’ve fought day in and day out, pushed each other to our limits and sacrificed time away from family and loved ones. All part of our journey to represent our country," he said in his Instagram post.

"To the Avengers aka our coaching staff, over 100 years of experience shared to a bunch of hard headed players 😅 We appreciate you guys for the patience, dedication and attention to detail. We will bring everything with us to be better basketball players!"

Ravena also thanked the fans for their support even while they were training in isolation in Calamba.

"Sa lahat ng Gilas Fans, hanggang sa Muli! Salamat sa supporta! Kahit hindi tuloy ang laro, alam naman nanjan kayo pra supportahan kami! #PUSO," said the NLEX point guard.

Among those who joined Gilas' training in Calamba were Isaac Go, Calvin Oftana, Kenmark Carino, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, and Rey Suerte, Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso, Justine Baltazar, William Navarro, and naturalization candidate Ange Kouame.

FROM THE ARCHIVES