2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha suspended, says Saudi basketball body

The 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers will not be held as originally scheduled this month, the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation announced in a tweet Friday.

اصدر المكتب التنفيذي الاسيوي قرار بإلغاء النافذة ٣ للتصفيات الآسيوية لكرة السلة المقرر إقامتها بدولة قطر والتي تضم السعودية-قطر-سوريا-إيران وذلك بناء على اعتذار الاتحاد القطري عن الاستضافة للمستجدات الاخيرة لفيروس كورونا و سيعلن غداً قرار تحديد وموعد إقامتها. — الإتحاد السعودي لكرة السلة | Saudi Basketball (@sbfksa) February 11, 2021

Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, said Philippines officials were awaiting confirmation from FIBA, the sport's world governing body.

The Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team was slated to face South Korea and Indonesia on February 18, 20 and 22 in Doha, after the Philippines backed out hosting because of travel restrictions linked to COVID-19 protocols.

More details to follow.