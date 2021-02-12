2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha suspended, says Saudi basketball body

The 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers will not be held as originally scheduled this month, the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation announced in a tweet Friday.
Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, said Philippines officials were awaiting confirmation from FIBA, the sport's world governing body.
The Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team was slated to face South Korea and Indonesia on February 18, 20 and 22 in Doha, after the Philippines backed out hosting because of travel restrictions linked to COVID-19 protocols.
More details to follow.
2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, FIBA Asia Cup, FIBA, Gilas Pilipinas, COVID-19, COVID-19 pandemic