PVL: Chery Tiggo downs Army for share of lead

Chery Tiggo is now 2-0 in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) - Chery Tiggo earned a share of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after a four-set victory over Army Black Mamba, Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Mylene Paat was dominant, and the Crossovers recovered from a Set 2 blip to claim a 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 triumph -- their second straight victory of the conference.

At 2-0, Chery Tiggo is now tied with the idle Creamline Cool Smashers at the top of the league standings.

"Nasabi ko lang kanina, we have to really trust one another. Kasi kanina, medyo nagiging individual yung game namin pero nung nakuha namin yung teamwork ulit namin, started with the reception and then with the good playmakers of our setters, nagdeliver yung mga spikers," Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez said of their performance.

Paat was unstoppable, torching Army for 26 points on 22 kills and four blocks. EJ Laure and Cza Carandang each scored 12 points, while Pauline Gaston made her much-awaited debut for Chery Tiggo and added eight markers.

The Crossovers benefited from the Lady Troopers' 28 unforced errors -- 12 of which came in the first set where Chery Tiggo reversed a 20-21 deficit by scoring the final five points of the frame. Three of those points were off Army's errors, including a miscue by Ivy Perez that gave Chery Tiggo the win.

But Army Black Mamba showed its resilience in the second set, where they outplayed the Crossovers down the stretch. After a Carandang hit knotted the count at 22, Jeanette Villareal put the Lady Troopers ahead for good with a kill of her own and a Carandang attack error put Army at set point, 24-22.

Gaston -- inserted into the match in Set 2 for Shaya Adorador -- saved a set point with a crosscourt attack, but Honey Royse Tubino's off-the-block hit tied the match for Army.

The Crossovers were unstoppable in the next two frames, however. They pulled away midway through the third set, scoring four unanswered points to craft a 20-14 lead that the Lady Troopers could not recover from. Chery Tiggo peppered Army with 16 kills in the pivotal set.

It was all Chery Tiggo in the fourth frame. From an 11-9 count, they won 14 of the next 17 rallies to blow past the Lady Troopers, with Laure scoring three points on her serve alone.

The Crossovers were superb defensively, with 63 digs. Buding Duremdes had 17 digs and Paat added 12, while Gaston had seven receptions.

Tubino scored 16 points and Villareal had 12 for the Lady Troopers, who lost for the 14th consecutive match since last season's Invitational Conference.

