(UPDATED) Converge squeezed out a tough 107-103 win to snap San Miguel Beer's winning streak on Saturday in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jamaal Franklin had 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists for the FiberXers, but it took a concerted effort for Converge to sink the Beermen in the end game.

Maverick Ahanmisi and Alec Stockton scored 14 points apiece as Jerrick Balanza came off teh bench with 11 markers.

The FiberXers did a good job defending the Beermen's key pieces, including June Mar Fajardo who was fouled out with only 7 points under his name.

Without Fajardo, San Miguel had to lean on Cameron Clark who tallied 30 points, and CJ Perez who finished with 28 points.

But the Beermen fared badly from the free-throw area, missing 15 of their charity shots.

San Miguel also failed to get past Converge's successive stops during crunch time, leading to the Beermen's first defeat in the season-ending tourney.

The Beermen dropped to 5-1, which is also the similar win-loss for the triumphant Converge team.

They are locked in a three-way tie with Talk 'N Text.

