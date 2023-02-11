Obiena places 2nd in Berlin as Duplantis sets meet record

EJ Obiena of the Philippines in action during the Mondo Classic 2023 pole vault gala at IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden, 02 February 2023. Fredrik Sandberg, EPA-EFE.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena continues his strong indoor season with a second-place finish in the ISTAF Indoor meet at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

The 27-year-old Obiena cleared 5.82 meters to take silver behind Sweden's Mondo Duplantis.

Duplantis set a new meet record of 6.06-m, after clearing 5.60-m, 5.82-m, and 5.91-m on his first attempts.

Australia's Kurtis Marschall placed third behind Obiena on countback with a 5.82-m mark as well.

Duplantis, 23, attempted to re-set his own world record with a height of 6.22-m but was unsuccessful.

Obiena has made the podium of every competition that he has joined in 2023. Before the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin, he placed first in Poland's Copernicus Cup where he cleared 5.87-m.