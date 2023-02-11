Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas reacts during the final minutes of the game against the LA Clippers of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 February 2023. Jason Szenes, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 after using "derogatory and disparaging" language in a television interview, the NBA said Friday.

Thomas was sanctioned after comments made in a postgame interview with TNT television following Brooklyn's 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Thomas was interviewed alongside new team-mate Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie, who returned to Brooklyn as part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas, joked earlier this week that the Nets had recruited "better looking" players in the deal.

"We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department," Dinwiddie said.

Asked about Dinwiddie's comment on Thursday, Thomas remarked: "We already had good-looking guys, no homo."

Thomas later apologized for his choice of language in a statement on Twitter.

"I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview," Thomas wrote late Thursday.

"I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love."

