How will MDL, MPL mid-season transfers work?

MANILA - Perhaps the most prominent change heading into the 2023 competitive year of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is the introduction of the ML:BB Development League in the Philippines.

While the concept is familiar (with Indonesia adopting the system for years now), this concept of promoting, and demoting players from one league to another is fairly new in the Philippine Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene.

We break down the transfer rules:

Ten teams will participate in the MDL, most of which have parent MPL franchise teams.

This means, GameLab and ZOL Esports cannot participate in the mid-season transfer prices, Moonton Marketing and Business Development Specialist Maui Tang said during the MPL Season 11 press conference, held virtually Friday afteroon.

Transfers - called "mid-season transfers" may happen every Monday from Feb. 20 to March 27, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Teams may only transfer players once a week, and players may only be transferred once in the entire season.

"A player that has been transferred to another league may not go back to their league of origin once the transfer is finalized," the rules read.

Franchises may only transfer MDL to MPL teams thrice per season, while MPL to MDL transfers are "unlimited per season" provided they follow the roster caps per season.

MDL's first season will kick off on Feb. 15 while MPL's 11th season will kick off on Feb. 17.