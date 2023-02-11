36 teams to compete in PNVF U-18 tourney

MANILA, Philippines -- A total of 36 teams -- 20 girls and 16 boys -- have confirmed their participation in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships.



The PNVF is reviving the under-18 championships starting on Feb. 17 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Matches will be played on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after that, with the finals for both genders set on March 12.

According to PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara, there will be 12 teams from Metro Manila, nine from Laguna, four from Batangas, three each from Cavite and Rizal, two from Pampanga and one each from Bataan and Nueva Ecija.

"We appreciate the enthusiastic response from the schools and clubs for the revival of the under-18 championships," Suzara said. "With these championships, we are assured of a feeder program for the national teams for men and women."

The boys' roster includes Philippine Christian University (Manila), Team Makati, Justice CM Palma High School (Quezon City), La Salle Greenhills (Mandaluyong City), Xavier School (San Juan City) and Team Manila from the National Capital Region.

They are joined by Queen Anne School (Santa Rosa City), Team Nagcarlan, Junction Youth Club (Los Baños) and Santa Rosa City from Laguna; Canossa Academy (Lipa City) and De La Salle-Lipa City from Batangas; Angeles City from Pampanga; Antipolo City (Rizal) and Trece Martires City (Cavite).

The six NCR teams in the girls' side are Ateneo De Manila University, Grace Christian College Foundation (Taguig City), Parañaque Thunderbolts Volleyball Club, Parañaque Green Berets, Marikina Titans Volleyball Club and Volida Volleyball Club (Manila).

Representing Laguna also in the girls' section are Queen Anne School (Santa Rosa), Team Nagcarlan, New Gen Volleyball Club (Santa Cruz), Santa Rosa City and Junction Youth Club (Los Banos).

Completing the girls roster are Canossa Academy and De La Salle-Lipa City from Batangas, Sto. Niño de Praga Academy (Trece Martires) and Bethel Academy (General Trias), California Precision Sports (Antipolo City) and Hiraya (Angono) from Rizal and UVL Muñoz Hornets (Nueva Ecija) and Maryhill College (Lucena City).