Winter Olympics: Coach expects good skiing from Miller

‘Asa capable of top 45’

Philippines' Asa Miller competes in the Men's Giant Slalom at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in this February 18, 2018 file photo. Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP

Asa Miller is capable of breaking through the top 50 in giant slalom of alpine skiing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Filipino-American’s coach said on Friday.

“We’re going to see some good skiing from Asa. And if he skis what he’s capable of, he’s capable of top 45, easily,” said Will Gregorak, who arrived in Yanquing, China Thursday to oversee Miller's performance.

Gregorak, a former world top 50 alpine skier giant slalom and slalom, said Miller has improved by leaps and bounds since Pyeongchang 2018 where the Fil-American finished 70th.

“I see him develop not only technically, but as a competitor,” said the 31-year-old Gregorak.

“He understands himself a lot better and ski racing is such a very variable sport that anything can happen on race day. So you have to go to the game charging with a lot of intensity — and there’s always a lot of risks involved.”

The giant slalom starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Ice River course of the National Alpine Skiing Centre.

Miller, whose campaign is supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission, will also compete in slalom on Wednesday.