NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said he felt the PBA needed to review its salary cap system amid the growing competition with leagues outside the country.

With the recent implementation of the unrestricted free agency (UFA) rule covering players with expired contracts 7 years after the 2014 draft, the league saw 4 players leaving their mother clubs to join other teams.

Nards Pinto, Rodney Brondial, Matt Ganuelas Rosser and Chris Banchero entered free agency and signed up with other PBA clubs.

"Di pa naman nag-a-apply sa amin ngayon, but for other teams and players how do you exercise the implementation of the salary cap?" he said in an interview on Spin.ph.

"Tatanggalin ba 'yung salary cap na 'yan o dagdagan o dapat may strict implementation of the salary cap?"

Guiao said he believed that if the PBA doesn't do anything about the cap, then leagues from other Asian countries might poach local cagers as what happened to some Gilas players.

"Ang problema natin d’yan hindi lang within the PBA. Ang problema natin d'yan kalaban na natin ang Japan in attracting players, kalaban na rin natin ang Korea, kalaban na natin ang Taiwan," he said.

"So now you have to revert back and review the salary cap rules."

Guiao said the UFA rule was put in place to give players space to decide which teams they want to play with.

But parity will still have to be maintained, he said.

"Ayaw naman natin nang dahil sa UFA sa isa o dalawang team na lang nagpupunta ang free agents. Babalansehin natin 'yun. The only way to balance that is to review or revaluate our salary cap system," Guiao said.

