Alex Eala in action at the 2022 W60 Grenoble tournament in France. Courtesy of Grenoble Tennis and KAM Production

MANILA—Filipino teen qualifier Alexandra “Alex” Eala fell short of the quarterfinals of the W60 Grenoble tournament after French No. 4 seed Chloe Paquet posted a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback win in the 2nd round on Thursday in France.

Eala, 16, is the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) world No. 587 while 27-year-old home bet Paquet is the world No. 124.

Their match on Court 2 of Grenoble Tennis, which lasted 2 hours and 34 minutes, began with Eala taking a 2-0 lead.

Paquet had 3 break points in the next game, and she got on the scoreboard, 1-2.

In the 4th game, Paquet saved a break point with an ace but served a double fault on Eala’s 2nd break point, extending Eala’s lead to 3-1.

The French played inched closer in the 7th game, where she converted her 2nd break point to be at 3-4. Eala replied with a break of serve to progress to 5-3.

With Eala serving for the set, Paquet saved 3 set points and broke to trail at 4-5.

Eala easily bounced back in the 10th game at 40-15, and she secured the set, 6-4, after 51 minutes courtesy of a double fault from Paquet.

In the 2nd set, Eala held serve despite being down 0-30 due to double faults. She quickly clinched a 3-0 lead by winning a love service game.

Paquet also held a love service game to be at 1-3, and Eala responded with a hold of serve to be at 4-1.

The French netter held serve then broke to be at 3-4, and proceeded to level at 4-4 after saving a break point with an ace after Eala gained an advantage after deuce.

The deadlock ensued at 5-5 after both players held serve, followed by a break of serve from Paquet, who served for and claimed the 2nd set, 7-5.

The deciding set opened with an early break by Paquet after an Eala double fault yielded a break opportunity.

Eala responded with a break to even at 1-1, and Paquet secured another break, thanks to a double fault by the Filipino teen.

The grueling 4th game saw Eala forcing a deuce and gaining advantage for a chance to break, but Paquet fended it off on her 2nd advantage to lead at 3-1.

Eala was able to clinch the 5th game after Paquet forced a deuce, but the Frenchwoman won the next 2 games to serve for the match at 5-2, following a break of serve courtesy of a double fault from Eala.

The Filipino then raced to gain 3 break points in the 8th game and narrowed the gap to 3-5.

Down 0-30 in the 9th game, Paquet caught up and forced a deuce, earning a match point on the Eala serve.

A forehand error from Eala handed over the victory to Paquet, who will face fellow 27-year-old and world No. 285 Kathinka von Deichmann of Liechtenstein in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Eala notched 3 wins at the $60,000 French tournament, rounded up by a 1st round victory over WTA No. 264 Joanne Zuger of Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.

In the qualifying draw, the Filipino No. 10 seed prevailed over No. 6 seed Stefania Rubini of Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4, in the 2nd round and Thanh Lan Truong of France, 6-3, 6-2, in the 1st round.

Eala, the 2021 W15 Manacor champion, lost in the third leg of the W25 Manacor last week, falling to No. 5 seed Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy in the 1st round.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme recipient has focused on professional tournaments since the start of the season.

Although there have been no juniors events for Eala since January, she has retained her World No. 12 position in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Rankings.

With a career-high junior ranking of World No. 2, Eala has two girls’ doubles grand slam crowns: the Roland Garros 2021 with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva and 2020 Australian Open with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

RELATED VIDEO