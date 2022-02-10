Gilas Pilipinas guard Matt Nieto. FIBA.basketball/file

Coach Yeng Guiao said he was pleased with the way Matt Nieto got himself adjusted to NLEX's system as they prepared for the resumption of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

However, Guiao said he was open to lend the former Gilas stalwart to the national team if there is a call from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

"(So far) we have no request or advice from the SBP or the PBA. Pero kung magkakaroon man, we are very willing (to lend him). Doon din naman siya galing," Guiao said in an interview on Spin Zoom.

NLEX picked Nieto in the 2019 special draft and loaned him to the Gilas Pilipinas program. Nieto later opted not to re-sign with the national team program when his contract expired.

"May kontrata siya with the SBP, nag-expire na. Siguro gusto naman niya maglaro siya sa PBA," Guiao said. "(Pero) any time time na ipull out siya sa amin, we are willing to lend him to the Gilas program para sa bayan."

Guiao said he believed it would also be beneficial for Gilas players to get some playing time in the PBA to further improve their individual skills.

"Sayang naman 'yung 2 taon na ’yun ang pinaglalaruan lang nila ’yung FIBA windows, then mga small tournaments, mga training camps . . . Then magbabakasyon ulit sila, bakante ulit sila," he said.

"Whereas kung nagko-compete sila sa PBA nababatak sila. Competition makes you better. you are given opportunity to play in different conditions. Nakakapaglaro sa PBA, nakakapag-train sa Gilas, nagte-train sa Europe, lalaro sa Jones Cup.

"Du’n gumagaling ang player."

