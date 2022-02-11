Kai Sotto played 15 minutes against Brisbane. From the Adelaide 36ers Facebook page



Kai Sotto scored 6 points in 15 minutes for Adelaide on Friday as the 36ers faltered against the Brisbane Bullets, 77-73, in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) at Nissan Arena.

The 36ers were able to hold its own against the Bullets in the early goings and even led, 25-21.

Adelaide was still up 70-63 in the final 3:46 minutes, but Lamar Patterson rallied Brisbane with a 12-0 run to seize control of the game.

The Bullets eventually took a 75-70 lead with 18 seconds to go and Adelaide didn't recover after that.

The 36ers, who missed Isaac Humphries, Mojave King and Dusty Hannahs, fell to their seventh loss in 11 games.

Patterson finished with 32 points, while Sotto highlighted his 6 points with a couple of dunks to go with his 5 boards.

