Dallas center Kristaps Porzingis warms up in a game against Oklahoma City on January 17, 2022. Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Sports/Reuters

The Dallas Mavericks sent forward-center Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, multiple outlets reported.

The Wizards also get a 2nd-round pick in return, per the reports, which came a few minutes ahead of the NBA's trade deadline Thursday at 3 p.m. ET (2 a.m., Manila).

Porzingis, 26, is averaging 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in 34 starts this season. The 7-foot-3 Latvian has had trouble staying healthy, and he's been sidelined since January 29 with knee soreness. He has missed 21 games this season overall.

Dinwiddie, 28, was in his 1st season in Washington after a sign-and-trade deal that sent him to the Wizards as part of a 5-team swap in August. He's averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 44 starts.

With Bradley Beal out for the season, the Wizards have now dealt away their 3rd- and 4th-leading scorers in Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell (Hornets).

Bertans, 29, is having a down year after signing a 5-year, $80 million deal with the Wizards in November 2020. He's averaging just 5.7 points in 34 games off the bench this season.

Hornets get Montrezl Harrell

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets acquired big man Harrell from the Washington Wizards on Thursday in exchange for guard Ish Smith and center Vernon Carey Jr., multiple outlets reported.

Harrell is on an expiring contract and brings inside punch to a Hornets team that sits at 28-28, currently the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Harrell, 28, is averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 46 games (three starts) this season, his first in DC. He was the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year.

Smith, 33, is averaging 4.5 points and 2.6 assists in 37 games (one start) for the Hornets. He was in his 1st season in Charlotte after spending two years with the Wizards from 2019-21.

Carey, 20, has appeared in just 4 games (one start) this season, averaging 2.0 points per game.