NBA: Suns acquire Aaron Holiday from Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) chases during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Phoenix Suns picked up guard Aaron Holiday from the Washington Wizards ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in exchange for cash considerations.

The Wizards earned a trade exception as part of the move.

Holiday averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 41 appearances (14 starts) in his only season with the Wizards. He spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Indiana Pacers before Washington acquired him last summer.

Holiday owns career averages of 7.4 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 223 games (55 starts).

The Wizards, who will not have Bradley Beal available for the rest of the season, were active at the trade deadline.

They acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

They also traded Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets and got back Ish Smith and Vernon Carey Jr.