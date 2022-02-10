Spurs guard Derrick White dribbles against Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. in their game on January 15, 2022. Daniel Dunn, USA Today Sports/Reuters

The Boston Celtics acquired San Antonio guard Derrick White in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a protected 1st-round pick in 2022, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

White, 27, is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 assists per game in 49 games (48 starts) for the Spurs this season. He has averaged 11.6 points in his 4-plus seasons in San Antonio since being selected No. 29 overall in the 2017 draft.

Richardson, 28, is averaging 9.7 points a game in 44 appearances off the bench this season, his first in Boston. He has averaged 12.1 points a game for his 7-year career, spending his first 4 seasons in Miami. He then spent a season in Philadelphia and one in Dallas before being traded to the Celtics in July.

Langford, 22, is a 3rd-year player averaging 4.7 points and 16.5 minutes in 44 appearances (five starts) this season.

The report comes a little more than an hour before the NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET. (2 a.m., Manila time)

Kings send Bagley to Pistons

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons acquired forward Marvin Bagley III from Sacramento on Thursday, part of a four-team trade that saw Milwaukee guard Donte DiVincenzo go to the Kings, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

The full breakdown, per the reports:

Milwaukee gets center Serge Ibaka from Clippers, 2 second-round picks, cash

Sacramento gets DiVincenzo from Milwaukee, forward Trey Lyles, guard Josh Jackson from Detroit

Los Angeles Clippers get guard Rodney Hood, forward Semi Ojeleye from Milwaukee

Detroit gets Bagley from Sacramento

The Kings acquired forward-center Domantas Sabonis, forward Justin Holiday and guard Jeremy Lamb for guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield as well as center Tristan Thompson on Tuesday.

Bagley, 22, is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 30 games this season. The second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft averages 13.5 points per game for his career, all with the Kings.

DiVincenzo, 25, is averages 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 17 contests this season. He was taken No. 17 overall by the Bucks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Ibaka, 32, joins his 5th team after 1-plus seasons in LA. With Brook Lopez out with a back injury, Ibaka brings his 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game to Milwaukee. He's played in 35 games (10 starts) this season.