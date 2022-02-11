Meralco stays unbeaten in PBA reopening

Tony Bishop scored 32 points while leading Meralco to a thrilling 110-100 win over NLEX in the reopening of the PBA Governors Cup Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bishop fired 14 of his 32 points in the first quarter alone. He later finished the game with 13 boards and 8 assists, helping the Bolts score their third victory in as many starts.



Aaron Black and Chris Newsome added 19 and 18 points, respectively while Cliff Hodge churned out a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Meralco led by as much as 20 but had to grind it out toward the end to offset KJ McDaniels' 41-point explosion for NLEX.

The Road Warriors, who fell to 4-2, also got a decent showing from Matt Nieto who tallied 10 points.

However, NLEX were hit by injuries affecting Calvin Oftana, Tony Semerad, and Kris Rosales.

The scores:

MERALCO 110 – Bishop 32, Newsome 18, Maliksi 17, Black 19, Hodge 11, Quinto 6, Caram 4, Almazan 3, Belo 0, Pasaol 0

NLEX 100 – McDaniels 41, Alas 16, Nieto 10, Oftana 10, Cruz 6, Semerad 6, Ighalo 5, Quinahan 2, Varilla 2, Trollano 2, Rosales 0, Soyud 0, Magat 0

Quarter scores: 33-18, 62-45, 88-74, 110-100