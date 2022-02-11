Magnolia scored one against Talk 'N Text in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday night.

The Hotshots defeated the Tropang GIGA, 96-93, in their first face-off since their Philippine Cup title showdown last October where TNT took the crown.

Import Mike Harris exploded for 41 big points to go with 18 rebounds and 2 assists as the Hotshots remained unbeaten in 4 games in the import-flavored conference.

Magnolia also got 15 and 14 markers from Paul Lee and Mark Barroca, respectively, as they avenged their title defeat to TNT in the all-Filipino tournament.

The Hotshots led by as much as 19 points, but the Aaron Fuller-led Tropang GIGA clawed back with an 11-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters.

However, Magnolia managed to weather the storm with Lee, Barroca, and Ian Sangalang sinking crucial free throws in the final stretch.

This led to TNT's third loss in 5 games.

(More details to follow)