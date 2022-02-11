ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio of Team Lakay. Handout photo.

Outspoken MMA fighter Jarred Brooks continued his verbal tirade on ONE strawweight king Joshua Pacio, saying he's ready to fight the Team Lakay champion anytime.

"I don't think he wants to fight me anytime really soon. I think he probably wants to fight me in like July or something like that. But he can take as much time as he wants to prepare, like I said, I think I can beat Joshua Pacio right now," Brooks said.

Brooks is riding high following his stellar decision win over Hiroba Minowa in ONE: Only the Brave as the No. 3-ranked contender made a case at being the next in line for a title shot.

He's not waiting for anyone to tell him otherwise, directing his call-out toward the Filipino champion.

"He's super tough, and I got to give him kudos for holding the belt as long as he has. But he's gotten beat by people like [Yosuke] Saruta," Brooks said.

"He has gotten better, don't get me wrong, but I'm not Saruta and I'm not these other guys. Like I said in my rap, you can beat Lito Adiwang, Alex Silva, but guess what? I'm Jarred. I'm somebody that is willing to put my heart in my mouth on the line and I don't say anything that I don't do."

Brooks has been on a tear since joining ONE Championship, rampaging through the strawweight division from his promotional debut win over Lito Adiwang to this dominant showing over Minowa to sustain his five-match win streak.

The brash American admitted that he has kept a close watch on Pacio and claimed he's not impressed.

"I've watched a lot of other opponents that have fought Joshua. He got Alex Silva, I think that he's somebody that is a perfect portrayal of what I am, but he's a little bit less," he said.

"I think Josh has probably gotten a little bit better and he's gonna be watching a lot of videos on me. But I think Joshua is deep down inside s**tting himself."

"I know that Joshua wants to fight me. I think he wants to and I think he wants the smoke. So Joshua Pacio, let's get it!"