Volleyball: More overseas stints possible for Jaja Santiago

MANILA, Philippines -- Jaja Santiago is likely to keep playing abroad even after her contract with Saitama Ageo Medics expires in March.

The 25-year-old middle blocker revealed that she has already gotten an offer from a Japanese team to return to the V.League next season, while her agent is also trying to get her offers from other leagues.

"May agent po ako, so siya po 'yung nagwo-work sa akin abroad. So nag-send po siya ng profile ko sa Italy, Turkey, and China," Santiago explained during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"And 'yun po, dito sa Japan meron po ulit for next season," she added.

Santiago, who starred for National University in college, has played in the V.League for three seasons already and in 2019 helped Ageo Medics to a third-place finish.

The team is still in the midst of its campaign in the V.League, as Ageo Medics currently has an 11-8 record, keeping them in the hunt for a Final 4 spot. In their most recent game, Santiago put up 13 points in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 over Hitachi.

"Gusto ko po muna tapusin 'yung season ko dito bago pag-isipan lahat, kung may opportunity po na dadating," said Santiago.

In the meantime, she also keeps in touch with her local club team, Cherry Tiggo.

"Every Tuesday, every day off ko, kasama ako sa workout nila," she said. "Lagi po akong nakikibalita kung ano 'yung mangyayari sa liga, anong mangyayari sa team namin, kailan kami mag-start ng bubble, kailan kami mag-start ng training."

