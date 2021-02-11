Tennis: Alex Eala soars to quarterfinals at France ITF tournament

MANILA—It's a fourth pro quarterfinal in a row this year for Alex Eala, the 15-year-old Philippine teen ace who is competing at the $25,000 ITF tournament Trophee de la Ville in Grenoble, France.

Eala, who advanced 39 spots to be No. 903 in the WTA Rankings as of February 8, forced a decider to conquer World No. 164 Cristina Bucsa of Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(8), on Thursday. The match lasted 2 hours and 33 minutes.

The opening set saw Eala and 23-year-old Bucsa leveling at 2-2 before the Spaniard held serve then converted a break point to lead at 4-2. Bucsa, the tournament's 7th seed, went on to win the next two games to clinch the first set.

In the second set, the netters were 1-1 when Eala successfully secured a break. She then held off her opponent at deuce and saved a break point to lead at 3-1. Bucsa halted Eala's momentum to trail the Filipino tennis sensation at 4-3, but Eala asserted herself in the next two games to claim the set.

The final set was a tight race as the players easily leveled at 1-1. They exchanged breaks twice and then held on to their serves thrice to enter a tiebreak where Eala led at 6-3 and then Bucsa caught up to even the match at 8-8. Eala then won the next two points for the victory.

Eala’s win over Bucsa is the Filipino’s second consecutive win over a Top 200 player. In the opening round, Eala defeated World No. 190 Laura-Ioana Paar of Romania, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. She will next face Polish Maja Chwalinska or French qualifier Gaelle Desperrier in the Round of 8, her first W25 ITF quarterfinal.

Eala is coming off a successful run at the W15 Manacor ITF Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar World Tennis Tour by LG in Spain. She won her first professional title in the first leg in January, then posted quarterfinal finishes in the second and third legs.

The 2020 Australian Open Junior Girls' Doubles champion, 2020 Roland Garros Girls' Singles semifinalist, and Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy scholar was recently named as an ITF Junior Player Grants Programme recipient.

Eala is among 15 players who could receive up to $25,000 per season. She told the ITF, “For players who are supporting themselves, tennis is not a cheap sport. It’s hard to travel everywhere, you have to find those opportunities. The [grants] really help players venture out and find the right paths for them.”