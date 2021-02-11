PVL: Myla Pablo grateful for fresh start with PetroGazz

Myla Pablo won three championships with Pocari Sweat before joining Motolite. Upon the team's disbanding, she signed with PetroGazz. File photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran spiker Myla Pablo is looking forward to rebooting her volleyball career in PetroGazz, after an injury-riddled stint in Motolite where she played far from her best.

Pablo joined Motolite in November 2018 from Pocari Sweat, where she won three Premier Volleyball League (PVL) championships and two Most Valuable Player trophies.

But her time with Motolite didn't quite go as planned: a recurring back injury forced her to miss plenty of time in the 2019 Reinforced Conference, and they wound up missing the playoffs. She was in better health in the Open Conference where they made the Final 4, losing to eventual champions Creamline in the semifinals.

"Thankful pa rin ako sa Motolite, sa mga pinagsamahan namin ng buong team," said Pablo after her signing with PetroGazz on Wednesday.

Motolite players were released from their contracts in late January, after the team decided to take a leave of absence from the PVL.

Pablo insists she doesn't want to bring any "negative vibes" to her new team, and so she is choosing to move on from what happened with Motolite.

"Moving forward, start fresh talaga ako," she says.

In PetroGazz, Pablo joins a team with high expectations. The Angels won the 2019 Reinforced Conference before coming in second in the Open Conference.

This offseason, they bolstered their line-up by adding spikers Ces Molina and Mean Mendrez, middle blockers Rem Palma and Marivic Meneses, and star libero Kath Arado.

"Nakaka-excite na malalakas 'yung makakasama ko dito, mga beterana," said Pablo. "Alam ko, madami ako matutunan sa kanila."

"'Di ko rin nafi-feel 'yung pressure, dahil maraming maasahan sa team," she added. "Sana, sabay-sabay kami mas mag-improve at matuto din sa isa't isa."

PVL teams are currently waiting for the government's go-signal before starting face-to-face training sessions. The league's new season -- its first as a professional outfit -- is tentatively scheduled to start in May.

