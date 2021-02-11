Munzon anticipates quick adjustment from 3x3 to PBA

Potential No. 1 pick Joshua Munzon played in the FIBA 3x3 circuit for the past two years. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Prospective top pick Joshua Munzon is confident that it won't take him long to adjust to the full court game in the PBA, after spending most of the past two years competing in the 3x3 circuit.

While he also suited up for AMA Online Education in the PBA D-League, it was in 3x3 that Munzon truly made a name for himself. While playing in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, he became the No. 1 player in the Philippines and represented the country several times in FIBA 3x3 events.

Munzon has also been named to the national team that will play in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in May, together with Alvin Pasaol, another rookie prospect and the No. 2 3x3 player in the country, and the San Miguel tandem of CJ Perez and Moala Tautuaa.

Still, Munzon believes he will quickly find his rhythm in the 5-on-5 version of the game.

"It might be an adjustment period for me, (for) maybe like, a week or so," he said during a recent appearance on "The Chasedown."

"But after that, I think I'll be fine," he added.

Munzon added that his time in the 3x3 circuit will help him immensely in the PBA, not only because he gained plenty of experience in both local and international competitions, but also as he worked on his all-around game in 3x3.

"You work on different aspects of the game. Like, for instance, ball-handling," he noted. "I'm dribbling the entire time in 3x3."

"So, I can bring that in 5-on-5. I think it'll be tougher for somebody to try and take the ball from me," he added.

Munzon has been projected as the top overall pick to TerraFirma in plenty of mock drafts, but the player said he is ready to come in and work for whoever chooses him.

"It's really out of my hands," he pointed out. "It's up to whoever has the pick and whatever they want to do with it."

"Personally, I just wanna come in and do my job, play, give everything I have to whatever team that chooses me, and commit to win," he added. "For me, I just wanna come in and play my role, and contribute, and you know, make my mark on the league."

The PBA will hold its rookie draft on March 14 in a virtual ceremony.

Related video: