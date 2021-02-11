MMA: Rolando Dy ready to prove himself worthy of title shot

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite an impressive 2020 campaign, Filipino fighter Rolando Dy is not yet completely assured of a chance to fight for BRAVE Combat Federation's lightweight championship.

Dy, the son of former world champion Rolando Navarrete, earned BRAVE CF's Fighter of the Year nod in 2020 after impressive wins over two of the division's top contenders -- Poland's Maciek Gierszewski and John Brewin.

With those victories, Dy put himself in line for a shot against French champion Amin Ayoub, but it appears that the Filipino still has a few other challengers to overcome.

Among those who have also made a case as potential title challengers is Ahmed "The Butcher" Amir, who holds an 11-3-1 professional record with an 82 percent finishing rate and has been a mainstay of the organization since its inaugural event in 2016.

Amin reinserted himself in the lightweight division's title picture, thanks to two consecutive wins over Yousef Wehbe and Cian Cowley. The Egyptian stalwart made a public declaration of his intent to share the stage with the champion when he crashed the BRAVE CF 44 official weigh-ins.

Aside from Amir, Kyrgyzstan's Abdisalam Kubanychbek also has his sights on the belt wrapped around Ayoub's waist.

"Omok" has been on a tear, knocking out both Joao Paulo Rodrigues and Vagif Askerov before pulling off a second-round submission of Jahongir Saidjamolov at BRAVE CF 46 in Sochi, Russia last January.

Most recently, Kubanychbek revealed that he has Dy on his wish list of opponents as the Kyrgyz juggernaut plans for a quick turnaround.

The other lightweight on the list is English spitfire Sam Patterson, who owns a 6-1-1 slate as a pro and is currently riding high on a five-match winning streak. The Team Crossface standout accomplished the biggest win of his young career when he knocked out UFC veteran Felipe Silva in the first round of their September 2020 clash.

Dy has made it clear that he does not mind if he has to take one of the aforementioned fighters to stake his claim as the No. 1 contender to Ayoub's crown.

"If BRAVE CF thinks I have to prove it again, then so be it," Dy declared.

"I am a fighter, and my job is to fight and win fights. Like I said in the past, line them up and I will keep knocking them down. It's that simple," he added.

The organization is expected to announce its next live event in the coming days, and Dy hinted at the probability of him returning to action soon.

"I'm excited for 2021. I know this year has a lot in store for me and my team. I can't wait to get back inside the cage," he said.

Related video: