MMA: Rising South African fighter wants crack at champion Pacio

Fans and rivals alike are anticipating ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio’s return to the cage.

This includes No. 3-ranked strawweight contender Bokang Masunyane, who made his intentions clear following his impressive victory late last year.

After beating Ryuto Sawada in his debut, the South African fighter broke into the strawweight rankings with an impressive win over former world title contender Rene Catalan at the end of 2020.

“I’m the best in my division. I’d like to challenge the champion. If he’s not ready, maybe the number one or the number two in my division. I’m always ready, but I’ve got my eye on the title,” Masunyane said.

“Give me my world title shot.”

Pacio was asked about Masunyane’s challenge on the team’s YouTube channel, and while he didn’t shy away from facing “Little Giant” he said Masunyane wasn’t the only fighter keen to take on the Filipino.

“What can I say about Bokang Masunyane? He’s not the only one who wants a world title shot from me. There are a lot of them, from Saruta to all the people in the top 5,” Pacio said.

While Pacio has been on a hot streak, he still has some unfinished business with two of the division’s top contenders.

There have been requests for Pacio to complete his trilogy with Yosuke Saruta, especially after Saruta’s wins following his own KO loss to Pacio in 2019.

Saruta won back-to-back matches, including one over the No. 2-ranked Yoshitaka Naito last September.

That doesn’t mean Pacio isn’t interested in a clash with Masunyane, though; he’s playing it by ear as to who the promotion – and the fans – want for him.

For as long as he stays prepared, he’s confident that he can hang with any challenger, whether it be someone he’s faced in the past like Saruta, or someone new like Masunyane.

“As a world champion, my job is to stay ready, to stay sharp, and whoever ONE gives me, and whoever the people want, I’m here and I’m ready,” Pacio said.

