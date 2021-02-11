MMA: Denice Zamboanga claps back at Chinese fighter’s quick finish claim

Atomweight standout Denice Zamboanga took a break from her busy training schedule to fire back at China’s Meng Bo, who recently had some strong words for the Filipina fighter.

Meng recently took aim at Zamboanga, saying she can finish her inside 2 rounds.

Zamboanga is the No. 1-ranked female atomweight while Meng is ranked second. Both women love to trade punches, making this a potentially explosive showdown should a bout materialize.

“If we were in the ring together, without a shadow of doubt, I would beat her up and take her spot as the No. 1-ranked atomweight in the division,” Meng was quoted as saying.

“Denice is a stubborn and tough fighter, but if I was to identify her strength, she’s only good at punching, nothing else. I think my stand-up fighting techniques will be enough to give me the victory. I’m pretty confident that I can finish Denice with a flurry of punches and knock her out within two rounds.”

The comments did not sit well with Zamboanga.

"It's cute that she thinks she can knock me out in two rounds. I'd like to see her try, let's see what happens. Meng Bo likes to talk a lot. But talking doesn't win you fights. She's just asking to be humbled,” said Zamboanga.

"Sooner or later, we will see each other in the Circle and the talking will be over."

Both Zamboanga and Meng are expected to be participants in the 8-fighter ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, set later this year.

Zamboanga and Meng could potentially collide in the tournament, should they advance through the brackets.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced late last year that the winner would go on to challenge reigning ONE world champion Angela Lee when she returns from a maternity leave.

While Zamboanga declined to give out a prediction, she said Meng will be in for a surprise.

"You'll just have to wait until we are together in the Circle. I don't really like to talk much unless provoked. I prefer to do my talking in the fight. I think it's going to be a surprise for everyone,” Zamboanga said.

“I just want to get back in there and compete.”

Zamboanga is currently training at Marrok Force gym alongside her older brother, Drex Zamboanga, and their friend Fritz Biagtan. The Zamboangas look to remain in Bangkok for the time being, continuing their training until they receive a call for their next fight assignments from ONE.

