Karate: James delos Santos nabs his second gold of the year

Top world online kata practitioner James delos Santos grabbed his second gold medal this year by topping the First Inner Strength Martial Arts International eTournament on Thursday.

Delos Santos defeated Nejc Sternisa of Slovenia in the final, 25.4-24.6, to follow up his gold medal win in the 2021 SportsData eTournament World Series #1.

Before meeting Sternista, he beat UK's George Philips, 25-22.4, and Swiss karateka Matias Moreno Domont, 24.7-24.

His kata student, A-Isha Lim Hamsain of MKKPI Fatima, also garnered 2 gold medals by winning in the U16 and U18 divisions.

"This will further boost our standing in the eKata world rankings," said Delos Santos, who is currently listed as the top kata player in the online rankings.

"I'm also excited that this tournament will be giving out ACTUAL medals. I can't wait!"

Delos Santos won 36 gold medals from different online kata competitions last year.

