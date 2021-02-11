Jalen Green scores 11 as Ignite wins G League debut

Jalen Green (4) of Team Ignite is defended by Nico Mannion (2) of the Santa Cruz Warriors on February 10, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Filipino-American guard Jalen Green scored 11 points as Team Ignite held off the Santa Cruz Warriors for a 109-104 triumph in their NBA G League debut, Wednesday in Orlando (Thursday morning in Manila).

Veteran Jarett Jack led Team Ignite with 23 points, while another top prospect Jonathan Kuminga shone with 19 points, four assists, two rebounds and two blocks. Daishen Nix had 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

The Warriors led by 10 points early in the second quarter, but Team Ignite responded well and seized control at the half, 65-50.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Green assisted on Bobby Brown's three-pointer that gave Ignite the lead for good, 49-46, with 4:20 left in the second frame.

Santa Cruz were within four points with still 14 seconds left, but Kuminga sealed Ignite's win with a huge rejection of Jordan Poole with just seven seconds to go. A free throw by Nix sealed the final score.

NBA veteran Jeremy Lin played 30 minutes and had 18 points and five assists for Santa Cruz. Poole led the Warriors with 22 points.

Rookie Nico Mannion had 17 points for Santa Cruz.

Filipino teenager Kai Sotto is still included in Ignite's roster for the G League season, which is being held in a bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World. However, the young center is not expected to compete for Ignite as he will instead play for the Philippines in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

Ignite returns to action on Friday against Oklahoma City.

Related video: